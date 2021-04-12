Toto Move All Tour Dates Forward to 2022

Toto have moved all confirmed tour dates to 2022 while announcing plans for additional concerts.

Fourteen shows in Germany, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland are immediately impacted. Cofounder Steve Lukather, who leads the band with longtime singer Joseph Williams, said more dates of the Dogz of Oz World Tour tour will follow and that they will dig deeper into Toto's catalog of music.

"In the interests of approaching the band’s activities with health as the primary concern for the fans, band, crew and all impacted when we commence activities, this was an easy decision to make," Lukather said in an official statement. "After four-and-a-half decades on the road, it’s been challenging living the past 14 months in isolation. As much as Joe, myself, the band and the crew would love to be active again, the world is still navigating the challenges that face all of us. We'll continue to announce shows so keep an eye out for confirmation that will be shared in the coming months."

Lukather and Williams both collaborated with one another – as well as semiretired Toto cofounder David Paich – on individual solo albums released in February. They'd earlier confirmed the group's 15th incarnation, with keyboardist Dominique "Xavier" Taplin and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham as the other holdovers. New members include bassist John Pierce, drummer Robert "Sput" Searight and keyboardist Steve Maggiora.

"Looking forward, we'll be selecting a broader mix from the Toto catalog that includes deep cuts, the hits and tunes from Joe and my recently released solo albums," Lukather noted. "Both of us could not be more thrilled with the global response to these records. They charted all over the world, and integrating some of the music into the new Toto set will bring fresh spice to the Dogz of Oz World Tour. Simply, both of us aim to bring the past Toto to the present and beyond."

