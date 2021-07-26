Steely Dan Announce 2021 U.S. Tour and New Live Albums

Steely Dan have announced an upcoming series of U.S. shows that will kick off in Miami Beach in October and conclude in Boston in November.

The shows mark the band's first set of performances since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the Absolutely Normal tour will go on sale July 30.

The band will also release its first live album in 25 years, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, which features recordings from venues like New York City’s Beacon Theatre and The Met Philadelphia. A concert version of Donald Fagen's debut solo LP, The Nightfly Live, is also coming out on the same day.

Both albums will be available in CD and digital format on Sept. 24, followed by vinyl releases on Oct. 1. You can view track listings and tour dates below. Fans who preorder Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! will receive a digital download of “Reeling in the Years"; the preorder of The Nightfly Live includes a digital download of “I.G.Y.”

Steely Dan will return to the road with Steve Winwood for a rescheduled tour in 2022.

Steely Dan, 2021 Absolutely Normal Tour

Oct. 5 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 6 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 8 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 9 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 13 - Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 15 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Oct. 20 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Oct. 23 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Oct. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Oct. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 1 - Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

Nov. 3 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 4 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 6 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 7 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 9 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 13 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 14 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 17 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 20 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Steely Dan, 'Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!' Track Listing

1. "Black Cow"

2. "Kid Charlemagne"

3. "Rikki Don't Lose That Number"

4. "Hey Nineteen"

5. "Any Major Dude Will Tell You"

6. "Glamour Profession"

7. "Things I Miss the Most"

8. "Aja"

9. "Peg"

10. "Bodhisattva"

11. "Reelin' in the Years"

12. "A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry"

Donald Fagen, 'The Nightfly Live' Track Listing

1. "I.G.Y"

2. "Green Flower Street"

3. "Ruby Baby"

4. "Maxine"

5. "New Frontier"

6. "The Nightfly"

7. "The Goodbye Look"

8. "Walk Between the Raindrops"