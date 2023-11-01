Tedeschi Trucks to Open for Eagles While Donald Fagen Recovers

The Tedeschi Trucks Band will open for the Eagles this weekend, serving as a replacement for Steely Dan while Donald Fagen recovers from an undisclosed illness.

"Donald Fagen continues to recuperate, and Steely Dan will not be performing at the two Eagles shows in Atlanta on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 4, at State Farm Arena," an email announcing the change read [via jambase.com]. "The Tedeschi Trucks Band is confirmed to play these two nights with the Eagles."

Fagen has been off the road for over a month — the last show Steely Dan opened for the Eagles took place on Sept. 20. Since then, various artists have stepped in, including Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller and, a touring member of the Eagles himself, Vince Gill. It's unclear when Fagen and his band will return to the opening slot, though they are still listed on the bill for the Eagles' Nov. 7 show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What's Wrong With Donald Fagen?

It's also unclear what health issues Fagen is dealing with. In early October, it was reported that he had been released from the hospital, but no further details were revealed. It was also reported that several members of the Eagles' road crew had recently tested positive for COVID-19, though whether Fagen's illness was related to that was not confirmed.

READ MORE: Underrated Eagles: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

The Eagles are currently scheduled to perform on their Long Goodbye tour through March of 2024.