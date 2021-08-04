Black Sabbath Announce Expanded ‘Technical Ecstasy’ Box Set

Black Sabbath will release an expanded edition of their 1976 album Technical Ecstasy on Oct.1.

The four-CD deluxe box set will include the remastered original album, a newly remixed version by producer Steven Wilson, eight previously unreleased alternate takes and demo recordings and 10 live performance tracks pulled from the band's expansive 1976-77 world tour.

The box also includes a book of artwork, liner notes and rare memorabilia, as well as a replica of the tour program book and a poster of the album's original cover, which was designed by the legendary London-based design group Hipgnosis. The reissue will also be released as a five-LP vinyl set.

Technical Ecstasy, the band's penultimate album with original singer Ozzy Osbourne before his departure in 1979, marked a significant moment in the group's career. As much of the music industry turned their attention to punk's rise, Black Sabbath stuck to their guns. Guitarist Tony Iommi buckled down the band and took responsibility for overseeing most of the album's production at Miami's Criteria Studios.

"Tony's the one who's always kept everybody together musically," bassist Geezer Butler noted in the biography Black Sabbath: Symptom of the Universe. "He always believed in it, and he was the one who always used to give everybody a kick up the arse when we'd get despondent." Technical Ecstasy reached No. 13 on the U.K albums chart and No. 51 in the U.S.

You can see the track listing below.

Black Sabbath, 'Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change Me”

3. “It’s Alright”

4. “Gypsy”

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

7. “She’s Gone”

8. “Dirty Women”

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change”

3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Version

4. “Gypsy”

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

7. “She’s Gone”

8. “Dirty Women”

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix

2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix

3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix

4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix

5. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix

6. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version

7. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix

8. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. “Symptom Of The Universe”

2. “War Pigs”

3. “Gypsy”

4. “Black Sabbath”

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

6. “Dirty Women”

7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo

8. “Electric Funeral”

9. “Snowblind”