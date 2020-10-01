Watch the Dead Daisies’ Animated Video for ‘Bustle and Flow’

The Dead Daisies have unveiled a new music video for their single “Bustle and Flow.”

The animated piece is a collaboration between the band and Creative Works, a London-based content studio that has provided live concert graphics for Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith, among others.

The video takes viewers through a creepy carnival, full of ominous characters and twisted imagery. Set up on the grounds of an abandoned church graveyard, the carnival is at various times engulfed in flames and inundated with crows, all while a mysterious woman in face paint looks on.

You can watch the video for “Bustle and Flow” below.

“The song and the video are about walking through the fear,” explained singer Glenn Hughes, adding that the track is “filled with energy and vigor.”

“In some spots it’s reminiscent of AC/DC and others it’s got a Zeppelin feel to it,” added drummer Deen Castronovo. "I love the time signature in the beginning, and that riff, just draws you in! We were extremely excited to team up with Creative Works to bring you guys this animated masterpiece of a video. This one is definitely gonna be a song to get the audience banging the heads.”

The song is the latest from Holy Ground, the Dead Daisies' upcoming album that's scheduled for release on Jan. 22. Another of the LP's tracks, "Unspoken," came out in April.

Since forming in 2013, the Dead Daisies have proven to be a powerhouse supergroup, regularly welcoming many classic rockers into its lineup. The current incarnation includes Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) on vocals, Castronovo (Journey) on drums, along with Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy on guitar. Former members of the band include John Corbabi (Motley Crue) and Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses).