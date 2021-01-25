Deen Castronovo Quits the Dead Daisies

Former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed that he's quit the Dead Daisies, two days after the band announced a replacement.

Tommy Clufetos, who previously toured with the group, had already been announced as the drummer for the tour in support of the Dead Daisies' latest album Holy Ground — their first with Glenn Hughes at the helm.

The news had left Castronovo’s role in the band in doubt until he clarified it in a statement.

“As some of you may have heard, I have officially left the Dead Daisies,” he said. “My decision to leave was not an easy one, as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love!”

He added: “Rest assured. I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"

Castronovo joined the Dead Daisies in 2017, in time to record 2018’s Burn It Down. It marked his comeback after being fired from Journey three years earlier, when he was arrested and charged with a series of violent crimes. He later attended rehab for the fifth time and taken responsibility for his actions, noting it was down to him to "fix it" and ensure it wouldn't happen again.