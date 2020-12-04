Watch the Dead Daisies’ New ‘Holy Ground’ Video

The Dead Daisies have released a video for the title track from upcoming fifth album Holy Ground.

The supergroup's updated lineup features Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake), Dean Castronovo (Journey) and David Lowy. They launch their first full-length title together on Jan. 22. The video for "Holy Ground" can be seen below, along with the album-track list.

Hughes, who took over for John Corabi and Marco Mendoza in 2019, says the new single was the first song written for the project. “‘Holy Ground' has an intense groove, dramatic light and shade and a massive chorus,” the singer and bassist said. “It's about awakening to the present moment, shaking the memory and a transformation into consciousness. With this crazy year nearly over, this track is aptly named and highlights living in the moment and making the most of it. Its positive message is a reinforcement to enjoy what life has to offer at any given time.”

A statement accompanying the video says the Dead Daises were “influenced by ‘70s and early ’80s rock," calling their sound "soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner" while highlighting "muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back rock ’n’ roll.”

Track Listing for Dead Daisies' ‘Holy Ground’

1. “Holy Ground (Shake the Memory)”

2. “Like No Other (Bassline)”

3. “Come Alive”

4. “Bustle and Flow”

5. “My Fate”

6. “Chosen and Justified”

7. “Saving Grace”

8. “Unspoken”

9. “30 Days in the Hole”

10. “Righteous Days”

11. “Far Away”

Watch the Dead Daisies Video for ‘Holy Ground’



