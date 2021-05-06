Watch the Dead Daisies’ Animated ‘Like No Other’ Video: Premiere

The Dead Daisies have released a music video for their latest single, "Like No Other." You can watch the exclusive premiere below.

The hard-rock supergroup's current lineup features singer and bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple), guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) and guitarist David Lowy. Hughes replaced former Motley Crue singer John Corabi in 2019; Clufetos replaced former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo earlier this year.

"Like No Other" appears on the Dead Daisies' fifth studio album, Holy Ground, which came out in January. It features thunderous grooves, beefy guitar riffs, a wah-drenched solo and Hughes' signature bluesy howl. The animated video, created by Creative Works London using Unreal Engine, features a gunslinging heroine named Daisy, who shoots her way through a futuristic city teeming with villainous robots and flying cars.

The band introduced Daisy in its "Bustle and Flow" video. Creative Works also created a first-person shooter mobile game called Daisys Revenge to accompany the "Like No Other" video.

The Dead Daisies will hit the road next month for the Get Out of the House tour, a series of "warm-up" club and theater dates across the United States. You can see those dates below. They're also planning to visit Australia and South America in 2022, according to a press release.

“We couldn’t play for you in 2020, and we’re really looking forward to seeing you in June [and] July for our Get Out of the House shows and then hit as many stages around the world as possible throughout the rest of the year," Hughes said in a statement. "Love is the answer, and music is the healer. Let’s rock n’ roll together.”

The Dead Daisies Get Out of The House Tour 2021

6/23 - Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theater

6/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Mercy Lounge

6/26 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

6/30 - Detroit, MI @ The Token Lounge

7/2 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

7/3 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall

7/7 - Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

7/9 - Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room

7/10 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

