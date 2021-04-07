Tom Petty’s New ‘Angel Dreams’ Reworks ‘She’s the One’ Soundtrack

Rhino Records announced a "reimagining" of Tom Petty's 1996 She's the One soundtrack for Record Store Day 2021.

The limited-edition cobalt blue LP Angel Dream (Songs and Music From the Motion Picture She's the One) is out June 12 as part of a RSD Drops event, a workaround for indie retailers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Angel Dream is a special reimagining of the album She’s the One to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its original release," reads a description on the RSD site. "This also brings to a close the celebration of Tom Petty’s masterpiece Wildflowers, as most of the songs on this album were recorded during the same time period."

She's the One featured some tracks left off the original Wildflowers record that were included on the recent Wildflowers & All the Rest reissue. Replacing those cuts are four previously unreleased songs: two Petty originals ("105 Degrees" and "One of Life's Little Mysteries"), the instrumental "French Disconnection" and a cover of J.J. Cale's "Thirteen Days." The remixed and remastered set, packaged in brand new cover art, also includes an extended version of "Supernatural Radio."

Rhino will release 30 other albums during the RSD Drop events on June 12 and July 17. Other classic-rock offerings include Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's Deja Vu Alternates, picture discs of Black Sabbath's Heaven & Hell and Mob Rules, black vinyl editions of Steely Dan's Everything Must Go and Two Against Nature and a 50th-anniversary set of the Doors' Morrison Hotel featuring rare session recordings.

