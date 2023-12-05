Hear Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is a Long Road’ in New ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road" can be heard in the trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

The sixth installment of the GTA franchise is slated to arrive in 2025. In the trailer, not only can Petty's song be heard, but in one shot, a digitized "Petty Forever" sticker can be seen.

You can view the trailer below.



'Love Is a Long Road's History With Motor Vehicles

Though "Love Is a Long Road" was released on Petty's 1989 solo album, Full Moon Fever, several of his Heartbreakers bandmates were involved in the making of it, including guitarist and co-writer Mike Campbell, who once said that the song was inspired by a motorcycle he owned.

"I was really into that frame of mind," Campbell reportedly said [via Rolling Stone]. "This feels like a motorcycle shifting gears."

Petty and Campbell began recording the song themselves while Petty's producer at the time, Jeff Lynne, was out of town.

"When [Lynne] came back, he helped us straighten it out. He really was the one who made it work," Petty said in 2005's Conversations With Tom Petty. "And Jim Keltner played the drums. But it was basically, musically, Mike's idea. I wrote all the melody and the lyrics to it. And then all of us had a hand in the arrangement. It's a really good one. We still play that a lot."