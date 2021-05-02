Record Store Day looks a little different this year. Considering the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Record Store Day will take the form of "RSD Drops," taking place on two separate days, June 12 and July 17. Independent stores will remain in charge of their own sales and releases, depending on their particular location's setup.

"The spread of titles over two dates in two months allows some flexibility for the struggling vinyl pressing plants and distribution companies," reads a statement on the Record Store Day website, "as well as provide stores time to prepare budgets and place the orders that safely get music into the hands of customers on a larger than normal release day."

This year's class of releases features an impressive array of music. Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker's She’s the One soundtrack album has been reimagined and retitled as Angel Dream, Pearl Jam will release a new version of "Alive," the single from their debut album which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and, for the first time, the estate of Prince will put forth The Truth, the mostly acoustic accompaniment to 1998’s Crystal Ball.

Ahead of the release dates, you can view a complete list of this year's RSD Drops online.

June 12

AC/DC, "Through the Mists of Time/Witch's Spell" (12" Picture Disc)

Black Sabbath, Mob Rules; Heaven & Hell (Picture Disc LP)

Cat Stevens/Yusuf, Songs From 'Harold & Maude' (LP)

Canned Heat, Blues Band (Trans Gold Vinyl/Limited Anniversary Edition)

Col. Bruce Hampton, Arkansas (2LP)

The Cure, Faith (Picture Disc)

Def Leppard, Live In Oxford (2LP)

The Doors, Morrison Hotel Sessions (2LP)

Elton John, Regimental Sgt. Zippo (LP)

Emerson Lake & Palmer, Tarkus (12" Picture Disc)

The Fixx, Reach the Beach (LP)

Flaming Lips, The Soft Bulletin Companion (2LP)

Genesis, Live at Knebworth 1990 (LP)

Grateful Dead, Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72 (6LP)

Iggy Pop, Live at the Channel Boston (2LP)

Janis Joplin, Pearl (12" Picture Disc)

Jefferson Airplane, Acid, Incense and Balloons: RSD-Collected Gems From the Golden Era of Flight (LP)

Jim Croce, “You Don't Mess Around With Jim/Operator (That's Not The Way It Feels)” (7" Vinyl)

Jim Messina [Buffalo Springfield], The Dragsters (LP and CD)

Joe Strummer [The Clash], "Junco Partner (Acoustic)" (12" Picture Disc)

Joey Ramone [The Ramones], Don't Worry About Me (LP)

Joni Mitchell, Archives, Vol. 1 (1963-1967): Highlights (LP)

Keith Richards, "Wicked As It Seems (Live)" (7" Vinyl)

Michael Schenker Group [UFO], Live In Manchester 1980 (2LP)

Motley Crue, 40th Anniversary Cassette Box Set

Motorhead, St Valentine's Day Massacre (10" Picture Disc)

The Police, Live! Vol. 1: Boston 1979; Live! Vol. 2: Atlanta 1983 (2LP)

Robert Palmer, Sneaking Sally Through the Alley (180-Gram Emerald Green Audiophile Vinyl/Limited Edition)

Robert Plant, Live at Knebworth 1990 (LP)

Rolling Stones, Hot Rocks (50th Anniversary 2LP)

Small Faces, Complete Greatest Hits! (LP)

Steely Dan, Two Against Nature (2LP); Everything Must Go (LP)

Styx, The Same Stardust (Vinyl EP)

Suzi Quatro, Live & Kickin [2021 Mix] (2LP)

Tears For Fears, Live at Massey Hall (2LP)

Tom Petty, Angel Dream

Tommy Bolin [Deep Purple], Energy II (LP)

U2, "Fire" (40th Anniversary 12" Picture Disc)

UFO, "Mother Mary/This Kid's" (10" Vinyl)

Uriah Heep, The Magician's Birthday (LP)

Warren Zevon, Preludes (2LP)

The Who, Face Dances (expanded anniversary reissue)

The Zombies, Oddities & Extras (LP)

July 17

Allman Brothers Band, The Final Note (2LP)

Bob Dylan "Jokerman/I And I" (12" Vinyl Remixes)

Canned Heat, Living the Blues (2LP)

The Clash, If Music Could Talk (2LP)

Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Deja Vu Alternates (LP)

The Cure, Wild Mood Swings (2LP Picture Disc)

Dave Davies [The Kinks], Bug (2LP)

Dio, God Hates Heavy Metal (12" Picture Disc)

Dire Straits, Encores (LP)

The Dirty Knobs [Mike Campbell], Humdinger/Feelin High (7" Vinyl)

Hall and Oates, Voices (LP)

Hawkwind, Greasy Truckers Party (2LP)

Hot Tuna, America's Choice (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Jerry Garcia Band (5LP 30th Anniversary Reissue)

Joey Molland [Badfinger], Be True to Yourself (LP)

John Fogerty, Blue Ridge Rangers (12" Vinyl EP)

John Prine, Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated by Indie Record Stores (LP); Live at the Other End, December 1975 (4LP and 2CD)

Jon Anderson [Yes], Olias Of Sunhillow (45th Anniversary Edition LP)

Judas Priest, Best Of (2LP)

Lou Reed, Set the Twilight Reeling (2LP)

The Monkees, Missing Links Volume 1; Volume 2; Volume 3 (LP)

Mr. Big, Lean Into It (LP)

Pearl Jam, Alive (12" Vinyl and Cassette)

Queen + Adam Lambert and Freddie Mercury, Live Around the World (Vinyl EP) "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow" (Pink 7" Vinyl)

The Ramones, Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980 (LP)

Randy Newman, Roll With the Punches: The Studio Albums (LPs)

Rory Gallagher, Cleveland Calling Pt. 2 (2LP)

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, "Heavy Metal (Live)" (12" Picture Disc)

The Sweet, Platinum Rare (2LP)

Tesla, Mechanical Resonance (LP)

