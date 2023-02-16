Van Halen, Stevie Nicks, Motley Crue Lead Record Store Day Roster

Record Store Day 2023 will offer plenty of exclusive and exciting options for classic rock fans. For the first time, Van Halen will release the 1993 live album Live: Right Here, Right Now on vinyl. The four-LP set features all 24 songs that originally appeared on the original CD version, plus three additional live recordings – “The Dream Is Over,” “Eagles Fly” and “Mine All Mine” – that were not included on the 1993 album.

The vinyl set of Live: Right Here, Right Now will be limited to 7,500 copies for Record Store Day. Notably, this marks the first Van Halen reissue focusing on the band’s Sammy Hagar era, with further vinyl releases highlighting that period of the band’s career reportedly on the way.

Fans of the Doors will want to get their hands on the Record Store Day limited edition set featuring a Doors-branded mini-turntable, along with 3-inch records of the band’s classic hits “Break on Through,” “Love Her Madly” and “Hello, I Love You.” Only 500 of the sets will be released, but those missing out may still be able to get each of the 3-inch records, which are also being sold individually.

Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna Live 1981 will be released on vinyl for the first time this Record Store Day. Recorded during her White Winged Dove Tour, the tracks include the beloved Bella Donna tunes “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Leather and Lace” and “Edge of Seventeen,” along with Fleetwood Mac classics “Gold Dust Woman,” “Dreams,” “Sara” and “Rhiannon.”

Motley Crue’s Record Store Day release will be a vinyl EP including four songs: “Helter Skelter,” “Red Hot,” “Live Wire” and “Piece of Your Action.” The 12-inch picture disc also features new images from the band’s infamous “blood” photo session, along with a bonus picture on a paper insert.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel will also be getting in on the Record Store Day action. The Piano Man will release his Live at The Great American Music Hall 1975 as a double LP on opaque gray vinyl. The album includes the earliest recordings of “James” and “New York State of Mind,” along with Joel’s famous onstage impersonations of Joe Cocker, Elton John and Leon Russell.

The annual Record Store Day will take place on April 22 at independent shops across the country. The complete list of releases, along with participating stores, can be found on the Record Store Day website. We’ve highlighted a handful of other notable classic rock releases below.

Record Store Day 2023 - Classic Rock Releases

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr - Stop & Smell the Roses

The Black Keys - Live at Beachland Tavern March 31, 2002

The Cure - Show (2023 remaster)

Dio - Live in Fresno 1983

Duran Duran - Carnival Rio!

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - Up Your Alley (pressed on yellow vinyl)

The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet (pressed on grey, blue, black and white swirl vinyl)

Fleetwood Mac - "Albatross"/"Jigsaw Puzzle" single

Elton John - Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player (pressed on propeller splatter vinyl)

Paul McCartney - Red Rose Speedway 50th anniversary

U2 - "Two Hearts Beat As One"/"Sunday Bloody Sunday" EP (War & Surrender Mixes)

Warren Zevon - The Wind 20th anniversary