Watch All-Star Group Perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Green Manalishi’

Mick Fleetwood has released a live rendition of “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown),” featuring Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

The footage was recorded during the all-star tribute to founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green. The event was organized by Fleetwood and held on Feb. 25, 2020 in London to celebrate the band’s early years, when Green played a foundation role in their distinct blues-rock sound.

Hammett strapped on Green’s iconic 1959 Les Paul guitar for the “The Green Manalishi,” delivering a searing solo roughly midway through the performance. Gibbons, meanwhile, handled vocals on the track, while also adding his own chugging guitar line in support.

Watch to the new live version of “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)” below.

The performance gives fans their first taste of Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music Of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, a concert film and box set scheduled for release in 2021.

The film will hit movie theaters across America on March 23. The set comes out April 30 and will be available in three different formats: A four LP, two CD, one Blu-Ray collection complete with 44-page hardbound book; a two-CD, one Blu-Ray collection including digital audio and mediabook; and a four-vinyl LP gatefold release.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," Fleetwood previously said. "It’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor, and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

Other guest artists who appeared at the show include Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and Neil Finn, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher and Bill Wyman.

Fleetwood Mac Lineup Changes