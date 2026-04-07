Lindsey Buckingham’s Alleged Attacker Faces Seven Criminal Charges

Update: According to TMZ, Buckingham's alleged stalker has been arrested. Further details on the situation can be found below.

A woman who allegedly stalked and attacked Lindsey Buckingham now faces seven criminal charges.

Court documents shared via Rolling Stone reveal that 54-year-old Michelle Dick is accused of stalking the former Fleetwood Mac rocker from 2021 to 2026. Her charges include four felonies: one felony count of making criminal threats; a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle, stemming from an incident on March 19; a felony count of vandalism for allegedly damaging Buckingham’s Mercedes-Benz S450; And a felony count of making a criminal threat against Buckingham.

In the most recent incident, Dick allegedly followed Buckingham to a location in Santa Monica, then threw an unknown substance at the musician before fleeing the scene.

A Los Angeles County judge issued an arrest warrant for Dick and set bail at $300,000.

Lindsey Buckingham Admitted He Was 'Terrified'

Buckingham was previously granted a restraining order against Dick. The fan allegedly left dozens of threatening voicemails for the rocker, sent aggressive messages to his wife on social media and even showed up outside one of the couple's homes.

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“She began rambling about me being her father and suffocating her as a child,” Buckingham wrote in previous court documents. “This incident terrified my wife as she feared for her safety. Given that Ms. Dick also knows my home address, I am terrified as well.”

A detective involved in the case at the time said that she believed Dick was “mentally unstable and dangerous.”

Lindsey Buckingham's Alleged Stalker Speaks Out

According to court documents, and Buckingham’s own statements, Dick has continually claimed she is the guitarist’s biological child. The Fleetwood Mac rocker has adamantly denied any connection to the woman.

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Following the most recent incident -- but prior to the arrest warrant being issued -- Los Angeles television station KTLA spoke to Dick. She admitted that she showed up at Buckingham's home, “One time, that was last year… But I didn’t know I had a restraining order on me. He wasn’t a father to me but he’s my birth father.”