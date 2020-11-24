Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green Tribute Concert Coming to Theaters

The all-star salute to Peter Green organized by Mick Fleetwood this past February will be shown in movie theaters beginning on March 23.

The concert, held at the London Palladium, brought together such luminaries as Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons and many others to pay tribute to the founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist who died in July.

Fleetwood also announced that the recording of the concert will be released as a Super Deluxe Edition Box Set, which includes the show in three formats - Blu-ray, two-CD and four-LP - along with a 44-page book that includes quotes from all the artists who participated in the concert and photos from the event and rehearsals. The collection will come out on April 30.

You can watch a trailer for the movie below.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," Fleetwood said. "It’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor, and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

You can see the track listing for the album below.

'Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Rolling Man" (feat. Rick Vito)

2. "Homework" (feat. Jonny Lang)

3. "Doctor Brown" (feat. Billy Gibbons)

4. "All Your Love" (feat. John Mayall)

5. "Rattlesnake Shake" (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

6. "Stop Messin’ Round" (feat. Christine McVie)

7. "Looking for Somebody" (feat. Christine McVie)

8. "Sandy Mary" (feat. Jonny Lang)

9. "Love That Burns" (feat. Rick Vito)

10. "The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

11. "Like Crying" (feat. Noel Gallagher)

12. "No Place to Go" (feat. Rick Vito)

13. "Station Man" (feat. Pete Townshend)

Disc Two

1. "Man of the World" (feat. Neil Finn)

2. "Oh Well (Pt.1)" (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

3. "Oh Well (Pt.2)" (feat. David Gilmour)

4. "Need Your Love So Bad" (feat. Jonny Lang)

5. "Black Magic Woman" (feat. Rick Vito)

6. "The Sky Is Crying" (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

7. "I Can’t Hold Out" (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

8. "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

9. "Albatross" (feat. David Gilmour)

10. "Shake Your Moneymaker" (group finale)