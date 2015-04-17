When considering a list of Fleetwood Mac albums, it's easy to focus on Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. After all, the band's biggest successes arrived thanks to the alchemy the pair provided to a lineup already featuring a stellar singer-songwriter in Christine McVie. Together, they sold millions of albums. Scratch that: tens of millions.

Still, the stalwart rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie has led Fleetwood Mac (with a quite varied group of collaborators) to a hit album in every decade from the '70s through the '00s. This is the rare group that has enough hardness (in the blues-smarts of co-founder Peter Green and in the spindly creativity of Buckingham) to attract the average rock music fan; enough magical mystery (think Bob Welch's dreamy sides, or the gauzier stuff by Nicks) to attract the fanciful; and a dollop of old-fashioned pop (Christine McVie) to lure in the rest.

In many ways, they were the perfect concoction for FM radio. Throw in the juicy melodrama of their lives (from Green and Jeremy Spencer's legendary flame-outs to those Rumours-era dalliances), and it's still somewhat surprising that any of it turned into great music. As you'll see in the following list of Fleetwood Mac Albums Ranked Worst to Best, however, it very often did.