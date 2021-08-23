Black Label Society Announce New Album, ‘Doom Crew Inc.’

Black Label Society have announced their 11th album, Doom Crew Inc., which they're previewing with a new song and video titled "Set You Free."

The doomy, mid-tempo stomper features the chunky riffs, ominous vocal harmonies and blazing solos that should be familiar to any Black Label Society fan. The black-and-white video features the band members playing as the house band at an old-timey party, donning ridiculously coiffed wigs and playing vintage instruments. The party goes awry when somebody spikes the punch bowl with "Love Potion No. 9" — aka bath salts — and the suddenly cannibalistic guests have a go at each other.

Black Label Society recorded Doom Crew Inc. in bandleader Zakk Wylde's home studio, the Black Vatican. Supporting Wylde are guitarist Dario Lorina, bassist John "J.D." DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb. The quartet is dedicating the new album to its tireless road crew and legion of fans.

You can listen to "Set You Free" below.

Wylde and Lorina deliver soaring guitar harmonies and trade blistering, wah-drenched solos in the song, which Wylde says listeners can expect more of on Doom Crew Inc. "We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos, doubling with me and being more involved in that regard," he said in a statement. "It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin-guitar band, whether it's the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines and trading off solos. It stemmed from the live shows, where we'd both go into the crowd and extend songs like 'Fire It Up.'"

Black Label Society will release Doom Crew Inc. on Nov. 26. The album will be available digitally and on CD, vinyl and cassette, as well as a deluxe edition that includes a vinyl picture disc, CD long box, cassette, Wylde-autographed postcard and several other pieces of Doom Crew Inc. merchandise. You can see the album's track listing below.

The band will also embark on an extensive U.S. tour this fall with support from Obituary, Prong and Armored Saint. The trek begins on Oct. 1 in Sacramento and wraps on Dec. 31 in Tempe. You can see the full list of tour dates on the band's website.

Black Label Society, 'Doom Crew Inc.' Track Listing

1. "Set You Free"

2. "Destroy & Conquer"

3. "You Made Me Want to Live"

4. "Forever and a Day"

5. "End of Days"

6. "Ruins"

7. "Forsaken"

8. "Love Reign Down"

9. "Gospel of Lies"

10. "Shelter Me"

11. "Gather all my Sins"

12. "Farewell Ballad"