Sixx:A.M. Include Six New Tracks on Upcoming ‘Hits’ Collection

Sixx:A.M. will include six new tracks on an upcoming compilation called Hits, which will be released on Oct. 22. The new album will arrive three days after the Oct. 19 release of bassist Nikki Sixx's new memoir The First 21, which will focus on the Motley Crue cofounder's early years.

You can watch the lyric video for the new "rock mix" of "Skin," a song originally featured on 2011's This Is Gonna Hurt, below.

Formed in 2007, Sixx:A.M. pairs Sixx with guitarist DJ Ashba and singer James Michael. The band has released five albums, the most recent being 2016’s Prayers for the Blessed, Vol. 2, which followed Prayers for the Damned Vol. 1 earlier that year.

In August 2020, Sixx:A.M. released “Maybe It’s Time,” a single designed to help raise awareness of the world’s opioid crisis. Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot made guest appearances on the track.

Sixx announced that he and the band were working on new material back in 2019. “I've just done four new songs with SIXX:A.M.,” he said on the YouTube series BUILD, noting that the tracks were “really magical.” “I think we're gonna go in and record another song as well."

In the same interview, Sixx mentioned the long-rumored stage adaptation of his 2007 memoir The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. At the time, he also noted that Sixx:A.M. were planning "a greatest-hits [collection] that's gonna tie in to the musical.”

You can see the track listing for Hits below.

Sixx:A.M., 'Hits' Track Listing

1. "Life is Beautiful"

2. "This is Gonna Hurt"

3. "Lies of the Beautiful People"

4. "Pray for Me"

5. "Rise"

6. "Stars"

7. "Maybe It’s Time"

8. "Skin"

9. "Belly of the Beast"

10. "Are You With Me Now"

11. "Girl with Golden Eyes"

12. "Accidents Can Happen"

13. "Gotta Get it Right"

14. "We Will Not Go Quietly"

Bonus Tracks:

1. "The First 21"

2. "Talk to Me" (Radio Mix)

3. "Penetrate"

4. "Waiting All My Life"

5. "Skin" (Rock Mix)

6. "Life is Beautiful" (Piano Vocal)