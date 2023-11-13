Nikki Sixx Says the FBI Is Investigating His Family’s Stalker

Nikki Sixx revealed that the FBI is currently investigating a stalker who has targeted his family — and that it's not the first time he's dealt with such an issue.

The Motley Crue bassist explained the situation in an Instagram post. "Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker," he wrote. "A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm. This was not some internet troll but someone who was convinced that she was somehow connected to me."

Sixx explained that as the woman's behavior grew "progressively more scary," he had "to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders," which she repeatedly violated. She was ultimately held in contempt of court and arrested as a result.

"Now," Sixx continued, "another stalker from a different part of the country started doing the same thing, going so far as to travel to my house and threaten our lives again. The FBI is currently investigating.

"It's one thing to threaten my safety, but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming," he added. "They do not deserve this. Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require."

In conclusion, Sixx said, "I will go to any lengths to protect my family."

What Has Motley Crue Been Up to in 2023?

SIxx has been on the road with Motley Crue for much of 2023, performing throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania on the World Tour alongside co-headliners Def Leppard. It's a continuation of 2022's Stadium Tour, which featured both bands co-headlining above Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Motley Crue also released a Shout at the Devil 40th-anniversary box set titled Year of the Devil last month.