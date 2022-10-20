Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour

Motley Crue and Def Leppard are going global with their wildly successful Stadium Tour, hitting Latin America and Europe in 2023.

The globe-trotting trek will begin on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 16 in Glasgow. You can see the full list of dates below.

"We had an incredible time playing the Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with the World Tour in 2023," Motley Crue shared in a statement. "Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!"

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott added, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking forward to seeing you out there somewhere soon!"

The Stadium Tour — which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act — grossed over $173 million this summer and sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 North American dates. It ranked as the biggest tour of any of the bands' respective careers, with a staggering average gross of $4.82 million per show. "Somebody said rock is dead," Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx said onstage at the Sept. 9 tour finale in Las Vegas. "They can suck my dick."

Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2023 World Tour

Feb. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico

Feb. 21 - Monterrey, Mexico

Feb. 25 - Bogota, Colombia

Feb. 28 - Lima, Peru

March 3 - Santiago, Chile

March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

March 9 - Curitiba, Brazil

March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil

May 22 - Sheffield, UK

May 25 - Monchengladbach, Germany

May 27 - Munich, Germany

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary

May 31 - Krakow, Poland

June 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *

June 3 - Hannover, Germany

June 7 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival *

June 9 - Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland

July 1 - London, UK

July 2 - Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival *

July 4 - Dublin, Ireland

July 6 - Glasgow, UK

* Festival dates