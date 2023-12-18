Nikki Sixx Says Rock Hall of Fame Is ‘Not Some Elite Club’

Motley Crue is not a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but that doesn't mean guitarist Nikki Sixx doesn't have an opinion on it.

"I think people get too worked up about the RRHF," Sixx recently posted on his social media. "If you get in that's cool and if not, it's not a big deal. It's not some elite club that defines you. It's an award. None of us hopefully make music just for awards."

Sixx did, however, note one of the positives that typically comes along with being inducted into the hall: "I do like the idea of jamming with other musicians at the ceremony."

Motley Crue's History With the Rock Hall

Motley Crue have been eligible for the Hall since 2006, but they have yet to even be nominated for it. This also isn't the first time Sixx has expressed a less than favorable viewpoint of the institution.

READ MORE: Underrated Motley Crue: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

"It's a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand," he said in 2015. "Young bands tell me it's a joke and these bands are the future."

His bandmate Tommy Lee has appeared to agree. Just a few months ago, the drummer noted that the Hall doesn't hold the appeal it once did for Motley Crue.

"We're like, uh, maybe this isn't the cool club," he said in an interview with Bill Maher. "And now it's like, if they asked us, we'd probably say, 'Yeah, thanks, not really interested.'"