Whitesnake Prep ‘Restless Heart’ Super Deluxe Reissue

Whitesnake’s 1997 album Restless Heart will get its first-ever U.S. release as part of a new reissue.

Restless Heart will be available on Oct. 29 in various formats, including a four-CD super deluxe edition that includes remixed and remastered versions of the original album along with demos, instrumental tracks and studio outtakes. The super deluxe edition also comes with a DVD that includes music videos, behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the album and new interviews with frontman David Coverdale. A hardbound book of photos from the era will round out the set.

Fans who don’t want to shell out for the super deluxe edition of Restless Heart can also take their pick of a two-CD deluxe edition (featuring the original album plus a 2021 remix), a two-LP version of the new remix pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl or a single-CD edition of the new remix. Restless Heart will also be available on digital retailers and streaming services.

Whitesnake are previewing the Restless Heart reissue with a new music video for up-tempo rocker “You’re So Fine,” which you can watch below.

Restless Heart marked Whitesnake’s first studio album of new material since 1989’s Slip of the Tongue. Coverdale initially intended to release it as a solo album, but EMI pressured him to release it under the “David Coverdale & Whitesnake” moniker. Although it was never released in the U.S., it performed respectably in the U.K., peaking at No. 34 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Whitesnake will have the opportunity to play some Restless Heart songs live next year when they tour the U.K. and Ireland with Foreigner and Europe. The rockers — who just added singer, multi-instrumentalist and Trans-Siberian Orchestra alum Dino Jelusick to their ranks — will kick off the tour in Dublin on May 10, 2022.

You can see the Restless Heart super deluxe edition track listing below.

Whitesnake, 'Restless Heart' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

