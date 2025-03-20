Acclaimed music video director Marty Callner – who helped several of the ‘80s biggest rock bands break through to mainstream video success – died at the age of 78 on March 17.

Hits Daily Double broke the news about Callner, who created the promos for Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” both of which helped secure the groups’ successes at the start of the video age.

His work with Aerosmith – including “(Dude) Looks Like a Lady” and “Crazy” – and Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” kick-started new chapters of those artists’ careers.

Whitesnake leader David Coverdale responded to Callner’s passing by saying: “Heartbreaking news… What an amazing guy [and a] super talent. My sincere condolences to Aleeza, his family, friends and fans.”

"Two days ago I lost one of my favorite people in the world, Marty Callner," Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider added. "He directed the 'We're Not Gonna Take It' video & changed my life. We became & remained friends since the first day we met. His family was mine. Mine was his. I love you, Marty. My heart is broken."

Callner also directed “Never” for Heart and “We Belong” for Pat Benatar. Earlier in his career he made HBO music specials for Fleetwood Mac and Diana Ross. In the ‘90s he turned his hand to stand-up comedy shows including Robin Williams and Jerry Seinfeld features. He also created the reality sports TV show Hard Knocks in 2001.

In a 1987 interview with the LA Times, Callner argued that rock music videos should be about sex and power, saying: “Hopefully we’re not gratuitous about it. I’m not really the Russ Meyer of rock videos. I don’t want you to think that it’s sex for sex’s sake – although it is and it isn’t, if you know what I mean. It’s not a lot of skin: It’s all attitude.”

Marty Callner’s Secret of a Good Rock Video

He added: “There are no rules in rock video. You can experiment and play with film and have a good time. You can get as weird as you want. Rock videos should be nothing more than fun. I think it’s all taken too seriously.

“If you try to make a movie in two days, you make a bad movie. That’s something that Richard Harris told me once when I directed Camelot, and I still carry that. It’s important to be realistic in your goals. When you try to do it more for the art form of filmmaking than for the interpretation of the song, you get in trouble.”

