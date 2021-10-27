Elvis Costello Announces New Album, ‘The Boy Named If’

Elvis Costello & the Imposters will release a new album, The Boy Named If, on Jan. 14.

“I started The Boy Named If with just an electric guitar, some sharps and flats, high heels and lowdowns, with five songs in bright major keys and carried on to write a whole new record for the Imposters to play,” Costello said in a statement.

According to Costello, "The full title of this record is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories). ‘IF’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own."

Drummer Pete Thomas and keyboardist Steve Nieve join Costello on the follow-up to the recently released Spanish Model, which featured Spanish versions of songs from 1978's classic This Year’s Model.

"[We] started out playing rocking pop music in another century," Costello noted. "Both [Spanish Model] and The Boy Named If are records that are happening right now, and if you want to draw a line between them, go right ahead.”

You can hear the first advance track from the new album, "Magnificent Hurt," below.

The Boy Named If - Costello's first album for new label Capitol - will be available in CD, vinyl, cassette and digital format. Also available is an 88-page hardcover storybook edition signed by the artist, which includes 13 illustrated short stories with the same titles as the record's songs.

“Whatever you take out of these tales," Costello said, "I wrote them for you and to make the life of these songs a little less lonely, if you should care to dive in a little deeper.”

You can see the album's track listing below.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, 'The Boy Named If' Track Listing

1. "Farewell, OK"

2. "The Boy Named If"

3. "Penelope Halfpenny"

4. "The Difference"

5. "What If I Can't Give You Anything But Love?"

6. "Paint The Red Rose Blue"

7. "Mistook Me For A Friend"

8. "My Most Beautiful Mistake" (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)

9. "Magnificent Hurt"

10. "The Man You Love To Hate"

11. "The Death Of Magic Thinking"

12. "Trick Out The Truth"

13. "Mr. Crescent"