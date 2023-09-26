Elvis Costello Announces 2024 US Tour

Elvis Costello has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for the beginning of 2024.

The 7-0-7 tour will begin Jan. 10 in Tallahassee, Florida, and last until Feb. 2 with a final date scheduled in Wilmington, North Carolina. Tickets for all shows will be available starting Sept. 29.

You can see a complete list of tour dates below.

Elvis Costello's Band

In addition to Costello's usual Imposters bandmates — Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher — he'll be joined again by guitarist Charlie Sexton, who's also a longtime Bob Dylan collaborator.

"Remember that this is not just a concert," reads Costello's press release. "It is a communion of amorous spirits, an odyssey of pure, unadulterated elation."

Earlier this year, Costello played a 10-night New York residency in which he performed new sets every night. In total, he covered more than 200 different songs throughout his career.

Elvis Costello, 7-0-7 Tour 2024

Jan. 10 - Tallahassee, FL @ FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

Jan. 11 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 12 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Jan. 14 - Miramar Beach, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage

Jan. 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Jan. 17 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Jan. 19 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Jan. 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Jan. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

Jan. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at the District

Jan. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Jan. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Jan. 31 - Durham, NC 2 DPAC

Feb. 2 - Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College