Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Endure Rainy Tour Opener: Video

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello launched their tour together on Sunday, June 2, with a rain-soaked concert in Troutdale, Oregon.

Costello was the first main act to take the stage, greeted by devoted fans who wouldn't let a few inches of rain keep them away. Backed by his longtime band, the Imposters, the English singer rocked through a bevy of material from throughout his career.

Highlights included "Radio Radio," "Less Than Zero," Watching the Detectives" and the timeless tune "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding?" Costello closed his 16-song set with "Alison," the beloved track from his 1977 debut album My Aim Is True.

Watch Local News Report on Rainy Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Concert

Daryl Hall Cuts Set Short Due to Rain

The rain continued coming down as Hall took the stage for his headlining performance. Despite waterlogged conditions, the acclaimed singer delivered an assortment of classic hits.

While fans may be disappointed at Hall & Oates' public falling out -- the duo are in the midsts of a messy legal battle -- Hall showed no reluctance towards his former group's material. The set began with "Maneater," the 1982 chart-topper which spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other Hall & Oates song. Other beloved tunes included "Out of Touch," I Can't Go for That" and "You Make My Dreams."

"Everything's all wet over here, man," Hall exclaimed to the crowd, prior to performing his 1993 solo single "I'm in a Philly Mood." "Damn! I'm suffering right along with y'all!"

The bad weather eventually forced Hall to cut his set short, as the rocker only performed a total of 11 songs. A message posted to the Daryl's Den Facebook fan community confirmed that the singer was originally planning to play more.

"There was a lot of rain and wind last night, so Daryl and the band had to cut their set a bit short," the message explained. "Shows further into the tour will include new songs and another classic."

Set lists for both performances can be found below, along with fan-shot photos and video.

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello’s Joint History

Hall and Costello have shared history, dating back to 1984. That year, the bespectacled English rocker released his album Goodbye Cruel World, and Hall sang harmony vocals on the song "The Only Flame in Town."

In the lead up to their tour together, Costello admitted he was “looking forward to kicking off the show in style.” Hall echoed similar excitement, and alluded to the musicians’ history. “It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship,” the singer noted.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, 6/2/24, McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, Oregon, Set List

1. "Pump It Up"

2. "Radio, Radio"

3. "No Flag"

4. "Less Than Zero"

5. "Watching The Detectives"

6. "American Gangster Time"

7. "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes"

8. "Every Day I Write The Book"

9. "Clubland"

10. "Wonder Woman"

11. "The Only Flame In Town"

12. "Unwanted Number"

13. "(I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea"

14. "Magnificent Hurt"

15. "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding?"

16. "Alison"

Daryl Hall, 6/2/24, McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, Oregon, Set List

1. "Maneater"

2. "Dreamtime"

3. "Foolish Pride"

4. "Did It in a Minute"

5. "Out of Touch"

6. "Say It Isn’t So"

7. "I’m In a Philly Mood"

8. "Everytime You Go Away"

9. "Sara Smile"

10. "I Can’t Go For That"

11. "You Make My Dreams"