2024 Summer Tour Preview

With all due respect to the other seasons, summer really is the best time of year for tours.

Long days and warm nights are perfectly suited for taking in a concert, and this summer is shaping up to be one of the busiest touring seasons in recent memory.

Many of rock’s biggest acts will be hitting the road, including the Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, Heart and Pearl Jam.

In many cases, vaunted acts are teaming together to create summer super-bills. Such is the case for Def Leppard who is joining up with Journey, Styx who will hit the road with Foreigner, and Lynyrd Skynyrd who are once again touring with their friends ZZ Top.

Some artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Metallica will be playing to massive stadium crowds, while others, such as Roger Daltrey, have instead opted for smaller, intimate gigs.

One of the summer’s most exciting treks will be Willie Nelson’s Outlaw festival, a roaming assembly of legendary artists, including Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Robert Plant.

This summer will also see several farewell tours get underway, including Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Aerosmith’s goodbye trek, which had to be rescheduled following Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

Several rock acts will also engage in residencies, with Las Vegas continuing to be the location of choice. Carlos Santana will resume his stay in Sin City for a 12th year, while Dead and Company – who previously retired from touring – will have an extended stay at the Sphere.

These treks and more can be found below in our preview of 2024 summer tours.