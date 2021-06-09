Ronnie Wood Announces ‘Mr. Luck’ Jimmy Reed Tribute Album

Ronnie Wood has announced a new album with the Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

The album, which will arrive on Sept. 3, pays tribute to the blues legend.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day," Wood said in a statement. "It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

You can see the track listing below.

In an Instagram video announcing the album, Wood noted he was “very excited” for fans to hear the material, adding that the “songs were recorded at the Royal Albert Hall with my good guitar buddy Mick Taylor.” The set was recorded in 2013.

Other special guests include Paul Weller, Bobby Womack (who died a year after the LP's recording) and Mick Hucknall (Simply Red). This is the second installment from his planned live tribute trilogy; the first, Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chick Berry, was released in 2019.

You can hear "Baby What You Want Me to Do" from the Reed set below.

Reed was a legendary blues artist who came to prominence in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. The Rolling Stones were heavily influenced by his work and would often cover his songs in concert early in their career. "Ain't That Lovin' You Baby", "The Sun Is Shining,” "Bright Lights, Big City,” and "Shame, Shame, Shame" are among the Reed songs that appeared in Stones set lists over the years.

The band also included their rendition of "Honest I Do" on their 1964 debut album. More recently, the group covered Reed’s song “Little Rain” on their 2016 LP, Blue & Lonesome.

The Ronnie Wood Band, 'Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Track listing:

1. "Essence" (Intro)

2. "Good Lover" (feat. Mick Taylor)

3. "Mr Luck" (feat. Mick Taylor)

4. "Let’s Get Together" (feat. Mick Taylor)

5. "Ain’t That Loving You Baby" (feat. Mick Taylor)

6. "Honest I Do" (feat. Mick Taylor)

7. "High & Lonesome" (feat. Mick Taylor)

8. "Baby What You Want Me to Do" (feat. Mick Taylor)

9. "Roll and Rhumba (feat. Mick Taylor)

10. "You Don’t Have to Go" (feat. Mick Taylor)

11. "Shame Shame Shame" (feat. Mick Taylor & Paul Weller)

12. "I’m That Man Down There" (feat. Mick Taylor)

13. "Got No Where to Go" (feat. Mick Taylor & Mick Hucknall)

14. "Big Boss Man" (feat. Mick Taylor & Bobby Womack)

15. "I Ain’t Got You" (feat. Mick Taylor)

16. "I’m Going Upside Your Head" (feat. Mick Taylor)

17. "Bright Lights, Big City" (feat. Mick Taylor & Bobby Womack)

18. "Ghost of a Man"

Rolling Stones Solo Albums Ranked