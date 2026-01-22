The Best (and Worst) Solo Album From Every Member of the Rolling Stones

The Best (and Worst) Solo Album From Every Member of the Rolling Stones

Fox Photos, Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Diane Freed / Evening Standard, Getty Images / Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Keystone, Hulton Archive, Getty Images / John Minihan, Evening Standard, Hulton Archive, Getty Images

When you are a member of a long-running band, the decision to make solo music outside of said band comes with its share pros and cons. Not everyone sees it the same way.

"If you've been in a band for 40 years, I think you should be doing a lot of work on your own, as well," Mick Jagger said to NPR in 2007, the same year he released a compilation of his solo work called The Very Best of Mick Jagger. "You get a certain amount of freedom if you do a solo record which you don't really have if you're in a band."

Jagger's partner in songwriting in the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, evidently has always felt differently about branching off from his main group.

"It's kind of strange, because it was never in the cards for me," he explained to Rolling Stone back in 1988, speaking about the release of his very first solo album, Talk Is Cheap. "It was not something I wanted to do. Also, in the back of my mind, doing a solo record meant a slight sense of failure. The only reason I would do a solo album was because I couldn’t keep the Stones together."

Of course, the Stones very much stayed together after that, and both Jagger and Richards have continued to release solo music. In the below gallery, we've selected what we feel to be the strongest and weakest releases from each of the core members of the Rolling Stones, past and present: Jagger, Richards, Charlie Watts, Brian JonesBill Wyman, Ronnie Wood and Mick Taylor.

The Best (and Worst) Solo Album From Every Member of the Rolling Stones

The top releases from each of the core members, past and present, along with the least extraordinary.

Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

Filed Under: Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, The Rolling Stones, UCR
Categories: Galleries, Original Features

More From Ultimate Classic Rock