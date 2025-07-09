An upcoming career-spanning double-disc Ron Wood collection includes solo material as well as co-written songs with the Rolling Stones, Faces and Jeff Beck Group. Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 will be available in 2CD and 2LP formats on Sept. 26. Pre-ordering is already underway.

See a complete track listing below and listen to a cover of the Falcons' No. 17 1959 hit "You're So Fine," Wood's first new music since 2010's I Feel Like Playing. The set also features a new essay by Paul Sexton with extensive interviews.

Wood is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Rolling Stones. He's released seven solo studio albums along the way. Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 begins with his first groups, the Birds and the Creation, when Wood was still a teen in the mid-'60s before moving on to work with Jeff Beck and the Faces.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ron Wood Rolling Stones Songse

The set's other key songwriting collaborators include Rod Stewart (the title track from Stewart's 1971 LP Every Picture Tells a Story), Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top (2010's "Thing About You" from I Feel Like Playing), Ronnie Lane (the beloved title song from Faces' 1973 finale Ooh La La) and George Harrison (1974's "Far East Man" from I've Got My Own Album to Do). His cover of "Seven Days" by Bob Dylan originally appeared on 1979's Gimme Some Neck.

Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 is rounded out by four new songs: the original "Mother of Pearl" and updates of "You're So Fine," Allen Toussaint's fun R&B gem "A Certain Girl" (with Pretenders stalwart Chrissie Hynde) and Hopeton Lewis' rocksteady favorite "Take It Easy." Imelda May is featured on "You're So Fine." These sessions were co-produced by Sean Genockey and Wood's son Jesse.

Ron Wood, 'Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025' Track Listing

"You're on My Mind" (The Birds, 1964)

"The Girls are Naked" (The Creation, 1968)

"Plynth [Water Down the Drain], (Jeff Beck Group from Beck-ola, 1969)

"Flying (Faces from First Step, 1970)

"Gasoline Alley" (Rod Stewart from Gasoline Alley, 1970)

"Had Me a Real Good Time (Faces from Long Player, 1971)

"Every Picture Tells a Story" (Rod Stewart from Every Picture Tells a Story, 1971)

"Miss Judy's Farm" (Faces from A Nod's as Good as a Wink … to a Blind Horse, 1971)

"Stay With Me" (A Nod's as Good as a Wink … to a Blind Horse, 1971)

"Too Bad" (A Nod's as Good as a Wink … to a Blind Horse, 1971)

"True Blue" (Rod Stewart from Never a Dull Moment, 1972)

"Ooh La La" (Faces from Ooh La La, 1973)

"I Can Feel the Fire' (I've Got My Own Album to Do, 1974)

"Mystifies Me" (I've Got My Own Album to Do, 1974)

"Far East Man" (I've Got My Own Album to Do, 1974)

"Breathe on Me" (Now Look, 1975)

"I Can Say She's Alright" (Now Look, 1975)

"Now Look" (Now Look, 1975)

"Hey Negrita" (Rolling Stones from Black and Blue, 1976)

"Just for a Moment" (Wood and Ronnie Lane from Mahoney's Last Stand Original Soundtrack, 1976)

"Lost and Lonely" (Gimme Some Neck, 1979)

"Seven Days" (Gimme Some Neck, 1979)

"Dance [Pt. 1]" (Rolling Stones from Emotional Rescue, 1980)

"Everything is Turning to Gold" (Rolling Stones from Sucking in the Seventies, 1981)

"Black Limousine" (Rolling Stones from Tattoo You, 1981)

"No Use in Crying" (Tattoo You, 1981)

"Outlaws (1234, 1981)

"Pretty Beat Up" (Rolling Stones from Undercover, 1983)

"Somebody Else Might" (Slide on This, 1992)

"This Little Heart" (Not for Beginners, 2001)

"Whadd'ya Think" (Not for Beginners, 2001)

"I Gotta See" (I Feel Like Playing, 2010)

"Thing About You" (I Feel Like Playing, 2010)

"Why You Wanna Go Do a Thing Like That" (I Feel Like Playing, 2010)

"Mother of Pearl"*

"A Certain Girl" (With Chrissie Hynde)*

"Take It Easy"*

"You're So Fine" (With Imelda May)*

*-previously unreleased

