Ron Wood has played devil's advocate to both Rod Stewart and Keith Richards, with a style that perfectly complemented both the Faces and the Rolling Stones.

The shaggy-haired guitar ace joined the Stones in 1975 after the Faces split up, but his history dates back to the sounds of swinging London as guitarist with R&B rockers the Birds, and as bassist extraordinaire for the Jeff Beck Group. Most people might only know the man from his tenure as Mick Taylor's replacement, but there's more to the story than meets the eye. See for yourself as we count down the Top 10 Pre-Rolling Stones Ron Wood Songs.