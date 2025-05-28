Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood Will Perform Together at Glastonbury

Rod Stewart has confirmed that his Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood will perform with him at this year's Glastonbury festival, which will take place in late June.

"Woody, I do [speak to] a lot," Stewart said on a recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast. "Just recently, 'cause we're gonna do Glastonbury together."

The last time Stewart performed at Glastonbury was in 2002, while Wood appeared at the festival with the Rolling Stones in 2013.

Stewart is scheduled to perform at the festival on June 29. Other big names who will appear during the multi-day event include John Fogerty, Neil Young, Alanis Morissette, the Libertines, Nick Lowe, Weezer and more. (Complete lineups for each of the festival's days can be viewed on their website.)

New Music From Faces

Another of Stewart's Faces bandmates, Kenney Jones, recently spoke about new music from the band. In an interview with The Telegraph, Jones said they're working on "about 11 tracks," but that fans shouldn't expect a new album to come out this year.

"Everyone's doing different things," he explained. "We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, the Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod's out again."

In the meantime, there is a documentary about Faces currently in the works, one that uses archival footage from handheld video cameras given to the band members in 1972.

"It's never been seen," Jones said, "and there's some rude bits in there!"