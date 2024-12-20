Paul McCartney closed his 2024 Got Back world tour in London last night (Dec. 19) with assistance from Ringo Starr and Ron Wood.

McCartney also took the opportunity during his three-hour, 36-song set to reintroduce a bass guitar that was stolen from him more than 50 years ago.

He bought the 1961 Hofner 500/1 brand new in Germany, using it at shows and on early Beatles records before it vanished in 1972. A concerted effort resulted in its return in February.

“I had a bass, besides this one,” McCartney told the audience. “It got nicked. … We’ve been looking for it for 50 years. Well, I got it back, and here to make its first stage appearance in 50 years is my original bass!”

After reporting that he hadn’t played it since its theft, McCartney tried a tone and said, “Sounds like a bass! And what is more, we’ve got a special guest for you – Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood!”

Wood took the stage for a rendition of Beatles classic “Get Back,” which can be seen below.

During the encore, McCartney announced he had another surprise for the crowd: “Bring to the stage the mighty, the one and only Mr. Ringo Starr!” The pair pretended that they weren’t sure what they should do, before McCartney said: “Should we rock? Get on your kit, la.”

Starr helped deliver two more Beatles classics, “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter.” Both can be seen below.

The Got Back tour began in April 2022 and has so far included 59 shows over seven legs, including an appearance at the Glastonbury festival in 2022. McCartney hasn’t yet announced any plans for 2025.

Paul McCartney and Ron Wood Perform ‘Get Back’

Ringo Starr Guests with Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour Finale Set List

1. “A Hard Day’s Night”

2. “Junior’s Farm”

3. “Letting Go”

4. “Drive My Car”

5. “Got to Get You Into My Life”

6. “Come On to Me”

7. “Let Me Roll It”

8. “Getting Better”

9. “Let 'Em In”

10. “My Valentine”

11. “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

12. “Maybe I’m Amazed”

13. “I’ve Just Seen a Face”

14. “In Spite of All the Danger”

15. “Love Me Do”

16. “Dance Tonight”

17. “Blackbird”

18. “Here Today”

19. “Now and Then”

20. “Lady Madonna”

21. “Jet”

22. “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”

23. “Something”

24. “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

25. “Band on the Run”

26. “Wonderful Christmastime”

27. “Get Back” – with Ron Wood

28. “Let It Be”

29. “Live and Let Die”

30. “Hey Jude”

Encore:

31. “I’ve Got a Feeling”

32. “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ – with Ringo Starr

33. “Helter Skelter – with Ringo Starr

34. “Golden Slumbers”

35. “Carry That Weight’

36. “The End”

