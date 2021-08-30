Watch Trailer for New Velvet Underground Documentary

A new documentary on the Velvet Underground will arrive later this year.

The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes will premiere both in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Oct. 15.

Featuring archival material, in-depth interviews, various recordings and footage from the late pop artist Andy Warhol, who helped spearhead the band in the mid '60s, the film will cover the Velvet Underground's rise to cult fame in New York City and their subsequent influence on future rock and punk bands.

A two-CD accompanying soundtrack will be available on the same day of the documentary's release. The set will include mostly Velvet Underground songs, as well as other tracks from the era, such as a live version of Bo Diddley's “Road Runner" and “The Wind” by R&B and doo-wop group Nolan Strong and the Diablos.

You can see the trailer for the movie and the track listing for the soundtrack album below.

'The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack,' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "Venus In Furs" - The Velvet Underground

2. "The Wind" - The Diablos

3. "17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)" - The Theatre of Eternal Music

4. "Heroin [mono]" - The Velvet Underground

5. "Road Runner (Live)" - Bo Diddley

6. "The Ostrich" - The Primitives

7. "I'm Waiting For The Man" - The Velvet Underground

8. "Chelsea Girls" - Nico

9. "Sunday Morning" - The Velvet Underground

Disc 2

1. "Sister Ray (Live)" - The Velvet Underground

2. "Pale Blue Eyes" - The Velvet Underground

3. "Foggy Notion" - The Velvet Underground

4. "After Hours (Live)" Version 1 - The Velvet Underground

5. "Sweet Jane" - The Velvet Underground

6. "Ocean" - The Velvet Underground

7. "All Tomorrow’s Parties" - The Velvet Underground