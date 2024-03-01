Hear Keith Richards Cover Lou Reed’s ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’

Keith Richards has released a cover of Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man," in honor of what would have been Reed's 82nd birthday on March 2.

The track is part of an upcoming album, The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed. Vinyl and CD versions of the LP will be available on Record Store Day (April 20th). Other contributors to the album include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Lucinda Williams, Rosanne Cash and more.

"To me, Lou stood out," Richards said in a statement. "The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog."

You can view Richards' music video for "I'm Waiting for the Man" below.

Lou Reed on Keith Richards' 'Perfect' Playing

Reed, a notably harsh critic when he didn't care for a particular person or piece of music, once sang the praises of Richards specifically.

"Jagger's tops – I'm intrigued with what he has to say, I am, I'm interested," he once said in an interview in which he commented on various artists. "If I had to pick my top ten, they've [the Rolling Stones] got at least five songs. Keith Richards isn't playing many notes, but the notes he's playing are so thought out, so perfect."

The Rolling Stones are currently scheduled to launch their 2024 tour on April 28 in Houston, a trek that will last until July.