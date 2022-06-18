Listen to Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s ‘Venus in Furs’ Cover

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp released their cover of the Velvet Underground’s track “Venus in Furs.”

The take appears on the duo’s collaborative album 18, set to arrive on July 15. You can hear the song down below.

After having worked together on a Hollywood Vampires track in 2019, they discovered they were “musical soulmates” and embarked on their own album project. Among the 11 cover versions are two original songs, both written by Depp.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said when the LP was announced. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title, too.” He added: “I haven’t had another creative partner like [Depp] for ages. He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock ’n’ roll.”

When the actor-turned-musician’s high-profile court case against ex-wife Amber Heard ended last month, he immediately joined Beck as a special guest for the remaining dates of the rock icon’s European tour, performing several tracks including their original piece “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.”

Hollywood Vampires leader Alice Cooper previously noted Depp was a “killer” guitarist, saying: “There’s a movie called Chocolat and he plays this gypsy guitar player. He does all this Django Reinhardt stuff – and it’s really him. It’s not somebody playing for him. Joe Perry heard that, and he called up and said, ‘Can I get guitar lessons from you?’ So that’s how good Johnny is.”

Listen to Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Cover ‘Venus in Furs’