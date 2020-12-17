Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover the Velvet Underground

Dave Grohl closed out his Hanukkah Sessions with he and producer Greg Kurstin releasing a cover of the Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll."

You can watch their version of the Lou Reed-penned track from the Velvet Underground's fourth album, Loaded, below.

In announcing the new song, Grohl wrote about what it meant for him to release a song by a different Jewish artist every night over the past eight days. "As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!)," he wrote. "I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope. This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah."

He continued: 'Toda Raba [Hebrew for "Thank you"] to Greg for being a musical genius and spending 2 1/2 days barnstorming through these songs together. You never fail to amaze me. Big round of applause for Markus Rutledge, the poor soul that had only 24 hours (8 days in a row) to churn out each of these videos for us! You deserve a medal for sleep deprivation! Huge hearts for the force of nature known as Peaches! You brought the real. And, of course to all of you for joining in on the fun. I hope that you enjoyed watching."

"So, sing along one last time to 'Rock and Roll' by the Velvet Underground," Grohl concluded, "a song about music and hope, and let’s keep spreading the joy and happiness. It goes a long way....."

It's the second high-profile version of "Rock and Roll" to come out recently. Last month, Alice Cooper previewed his Detroit Stories album with his interpretation of the song.

Over the past week, the duo have released their versions of songs by the Beastie Boys ("Sabotage"), Mountain ("Mississippi Queen"), Bob Dylan ("Rainy Day Women #12 & 35") and the Knack ("Frustrated"). The other three songs were Drake's "Hotline Bling," Peaches' "Fuck the Pain Away" and Elastica's "Connection." We're embedding those videos below.

