Hear ‘Shame Shame’ from Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine at Midnight’ LP

The Foo Fighters' 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, will be released on February 5, 2021.

the band confirmed this news as they debuted lead track "Shame Shame" with a live performance on last night's Saturday Night Live.

They also released the studio version of the song, which can be found below along with the full Medicine at Midnight track list. It's available for pre-order now.

The nine-song follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold will be something of a departure for Dave Grohl's band, as they'd previously hinted. In a new interview with The Brag, guitarist Chris Shifflet said the new track “kind of stands out on the record,” adding: “it’s definitely a little different than anything we’ve ever done before and it’s a little bit different than anything else on the record…although the record has a lot of songs that are, you know, groove-based like this one is. Dave’s a drummer so he’s always coming up with rhythmic twists and riffs based on rhythms that he hears in his head.”

Bassist Nate Mendel commented: “For ‘Shame Shame,’ it started off as just a bunch of [finger] clicks from Dave, almost like flamenco, and it just grew out of that. There wasn’t going to be any bass line originally, like, it just felt like it needed keyboards and I was fine with that.”

Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame'

The group first revealed plans for the project n the summer of 2019. Drummer Taylor Hawkins said that they would probably begin the process of listening to Grohl's demos upon the conclusion of a U.K. tour in August.

By March, Grohl announced that the album was completed. “We just finished another fucking record, and I’m so fucking proud of it. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done,” he said. “I’m fucking excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it. There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

In early November, they were teasing the release of the new work. In Southern California, signs with the Foo Fighters' logo and an X -- the Roman numeral for 10 -- began showing up, with some people noting a video projection of a flaming casket. That same image was found by people listening to their songs on Spotify.

Foo Fighters had planned to celebrate their 25th anniversary with an arena tour in the spring that hinted at surprise shows at some of the small clubs they played on their first dates in 1995. However, the trip was postponed, and subsequently canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the significance of the milestone, Grohl said that he prefers to see the passage of time through his music. “It’s funny, some people measure time in days and months and years,” he said. “But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to ’96, that was one thing. When I think of ’90 to ’99, that’s another, and so on. I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I’ve been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times.”

Foo Fighters - ‘Medicine at Midnight’ Track List

1. “Making A Fire”

2. “Shame Shame”

3. “Cloudspotter”

4. “Waiting On A War”

5. “Medicine At Midnight”

6. “No Son Of Mine”

7. “Holding Poison”

8. “Chasing Birds”

9. “Love Dies Young”