Foo Fighters, Metallica and Springsteen Among Grammy Nominees

Nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced, and though rock artists were once again shut out of the major categories like Record and Album of the Year, many familiar names can be found further down the list.

Leading the charge is Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl’s group – which has long been a Grammy darling – scored three nominations: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Rescued” and Best Rock Album for But Here We Are.

Metallica also snagged three nominations via their 72 Seasons album. James Hetfield and company are nominated for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance (“Lux Æterna”) and Best Metal Performance (“72 Seasons”).

Who is Nominated in the Grammys' Rock Categories?

The Best Rock Song category features plenty of star power. The Foo Fighters will be going up against their friends in Queens of the Stone Age (“Emotion Sickness”), the Rolling Stones (“Angry”), indie rock supergroup Boygenius (“Not Strong Enough”) and – for some reason – pop star Olivia Rodrigo (“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”).

Best Rock Album features Foo Fighters, Metallica and Queens of the Stone Age vying against Greta Van Fleet and Parmaore.

Ghost, Disturbed, Slipknot and Spiritbox join Metallica in the Best Metal Performance category, while Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz are among the nominees for Best Alternative Music Album.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan Score Grammy Nominations

Not to be outdone, several classic rock legends added new Grammy nominations to their long list of career accolades. Bruce Springsteen’s Only the Strong Survive is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while Paul Simon’s Seven Psalms is up for Best Folk Album, a category which pits him up against Joni Mitchell.

READ MORE: 45 of Rock's Biggest Grammy Winners

The Best Historical Album category features a pair of rock icons. Bob Dylan is nominated for Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 while Lou Reed – who died in 2013 – is nominated for Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition.

Rockers in Other Categories

The Beatles are nominated for Best Music Video for “I’m Only Sleeping,” while the David Bowie movie Moonage Daydream is up for Best Music Film.

Jason Isbell has a trio of nominations, including Best American Roots Song for “Cast Iron Skillet” and Best Americana Album for Weathervanes.

READ MORE: 10 Times the Grammys Got It Wrong

Meanwhile, the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media has a decidedly rock tint to it, as the soundtracks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the Fleetwood Mac-inspired series Daisy Jones & The Six are all nominated.

These nominees and more can be found below.

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - “Bad Man”

Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Slipknot - “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox - “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones - “Angry”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys - “Body Paint”

Boygenius - “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

Blind Boys of Alabama - "Friendship"

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "King of Oklahoma"

Tyler Childers - "Help Me Make It Through the Night"

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - "California Sober"

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"

The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell - The Returner

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy