Foo Fighters, Metallica and Springsteen Among Grammy Nominees
Nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced, and though rock artists were once again shut out of the major categories like Record and Album of the Year, many familiar names can be found further down the list.
Leading the charge is Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl’s group – which has long been a Grammy darling – scored three nominations: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Rescued” and Best Rock Album for But Here We Are.
Metallica also snagged three nominations via their 72 Seasons album. James Hetfield and company are nominated for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance (“Lux Æterna”) and Best Metal Performance (“72 Seasons”).
Who is Nominated in the Grammys' Rock Categories?
The Best Rock Song category features plenty of star power. The Foo Fighters will be going up against their friends in Queens of the Stone Age (“Emotion Sickness”), the Rolling Stones (“Angry”), indie rock supergroup Boygenius (“Not Strong Enough”) and – for some reason – pop star Olivia Rodrigo (“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”).
Best Rock Album features Foo Fighters, Metallica and Queens of the Stone Age vying against Greta Van Fleet and Parmaore.
Ghost, Disturbed, Slipknot and Spiritbox join Metallica in the Best Metal Performance category, while Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz are among the nominees for Best Alternative Music Album.
Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan Score Grammy Nominations
Not to be outdone, several classic rock legends added new Grammy nominations to their long list of career accolades. Bruce Springsteen’s Only the Strong Survive is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while Paul Simon’s Seven Psalms is up for Best Folk Album, a category which pits him up against Joni Mitchell.
The Best Historical Album category features a pair of rock icons. Bob Dylan is nominated for Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 while Lou Reed – who died in 2013 – is nominated for Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition.
Rockers in Other Categories
The Beatles are nominated for Best Music Video for “I’m Only Sleeping,” while the David Bowie movie Moonage Daydream is up for Best Music Film.
Jason Isbell has a trio of nominations, including Best American Roots Song for “Cast Iron Skillet” and Best Americana Album for Weathervanes.
Meanwhile, the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media has a decidedly rock tint to it, as the soundtracks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the Fleetwood Mac-inspired series Daisy Jones & The Six are all nominated.
These nominees and more can be found below.
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed - “Bad Man”
Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”
Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Slipknot - “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox - “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones - “Angry”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys - “Body Paint”
Boygenius - “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Laufey - Bewitched
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Americana Performance
Allison Russell - "The Returner"
Blind Boys of Alabama - "Friendship"
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "King of Oklahoma"
Tyler Childers - "Help Me Make It Through the Night"
Best American Roots Song
Allison Russell - "The Returner"
Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - "California Sober"
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"
The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"
Best Americana Album
Allison Russell - The Returner
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek - Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
Paul Simon - Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
