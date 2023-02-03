45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry.

There have been a variety of changes to the Grammys’ categories over the years. Most of the current rock-related awards – Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Album – were established in the ‘90s, often replacing older fields that had become outdated. Best Metal Performance, which was introduced in ‘89, is currently the longest-established rock category, while Best Alternative Music Performance is the newest after debuting in 2023.

As most music fans know, Grammy history with rock isn’t perfect. Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Kiss, Def Leppard, the Cure, Journey, Rush, the Who and ZZ Top are just some of the many legendary acts that have never been recognized. Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, Nirvana, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin only have one. Still, many others have assembled impressive collections of Grammys, and that’s who we’re highlighting below.

Classical conductor Georg Solti holds the record for most career Grammys with 31. We’re focused on rock artists here, so Solti – as well as such prolific Grammy winners as Quincy Jones (28), Beyonce (28), Alison Krauss (27) and Chick Corea (27) – are not featured on our list.

Check out Rock's 45 Biggest Grammy Winners below. Unless otherwise stated, years represent when the Grammy was awarded, not when the winning song or album was released.