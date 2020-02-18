Foo Fighters Announce the Van Tour 2020

Foo Fighters will remember their first-ever concerts in honor of their 25th anniversary.

The band will hit the road for the Van Tour 2020, which is named after the Dodge vehicle that took them across North America in 1995. Foo Fighters be playing some of the same cities they hit back then but in considerably larger venues. They'll begin April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix and end May 20 at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.

The tour dates are listed below. The band hinted that it may also play some surprise club shows at the venues it performed at back in the day, if the places are still around.

In addition to the concert, fans will get a preview of Dave Grohl's upcoming documentary, What Drives Us.

According to a press release, the movie is a "deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted-ass Econoline and take their music to the people -- or at least a dozen or so of them here and there. What Drives Us explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van-tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and the Beatles, and many, many more."

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Feb. 21, at 10AM local time. Citi card members will have access to a pre-sale beginning today at noon ET. You can see more information at the Foo Fighters' website.

Foo Fighters' The Van Tour 2020

April 12 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14 -- Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

April 16 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18 -- Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 20 -- Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10 -- Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

May 12 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 -- Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20 -- Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre