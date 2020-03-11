Foo Fighters Complete 10th Album

Dave Grohl said the Foo Fighters have completed work on their 10th studio album, adding he was “so fucking proud” of the record.

He’d previously hinted that the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold was “fucking weird,” having earlier noted that he "can see the songs In my head. … I don’t read music; I can see the songs in shapes and patterns. So I can see the next record. I know that there’s another one there. I don't know when, but I think I know what we should do.”

“We just finished another fucking record, and I’m so fucking proud of it. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done,” Grohl told Kerrang! in a new interview. “I’m fucking excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it. ... There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

This year marks the band’s 25th anniversary – but the frontman said he doesn't think of their career in those terms. “It’s funny, some people measure time in days and months and years,” he explained. “But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to ’96, that was one thing. When I think of ’90 to ’99, that’s another, and so on. I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I’ve been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times.”

Foo Fighters previously announced a North American road trip named The Van Tour that celebrates their early days, when they traveled from gig to gig in a battered old vehicle. Their schedule begins on April 12 and runs until May 20.