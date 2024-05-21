Josh Freese Honors Taylor Hawkins on Foo Fighters Anniversary

Josh Freese has marked his first anniversary in the Foo Fighters by paying tribute to the man he replaced, Taylor Hawkins.

On May 21, 2023, the band announced their new drummer during a livestream event dubbed Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. The Dave Grohl-fronted group had fun with the reveal, chatting on screen with various famous drummers – including Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith – before confirming Freese as their newest member.

While the announcement itself was lighthearted, it certainly came under tragic circumstances. Hawkins, who had been in the Foo Fighters for 25 years, died suddenly on March 25, 2022 as the Foos were preparing to play a show in Bogota, Colombia. A pair of star-studded tribute concerts would later honor the rocker, with Freese taking part in both.

Josh Freese and Foo Fighters 'Continue to Miss Taylor'

In a message posted to Instagram, Freese reflected upon his first year in the Foo Fighters.

"A year ago today this aired," Freese wrote, his caption accompanying clips from the livestreamed special, "and I got to stop keeping quiet about what had been referred to as 'the worst kept secret in the music business' at the time (though I thought we did a pretty good job on our end.)”

"I love the way it came out and am proud of it,” the drummer continued. “I joked that all we really needed was ‘All My Life’ and then move on (because it's so goddamn good.) That being said, I continue to miss Taylor as does the band, his family, friends and the rest of the world. We also continue to try and make the most of the situation by moving forward and doing what we love doing... playing music, honoring Taylor and staying positive."

Freese has played nearly 70 shows during his first year with the Foo Fighters. The band is scheduled to have a busy summer, with dates throughout the U.K. and Europe before returning Stateside for a stretch of performances starting in July.