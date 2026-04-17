David Lee Roth Brings Back Rare Van Halen Gem on Opening Night of 2026 Tour

David Lee Roth kicked off his 2026 tour by breaking out a song from Van Halen's debut album that he hadn't performed live in nearly 20 years.

Diamond Dave and his increasingly large band - he's up to five backing singers now - hit the stage with a hard-hitting opening volley of "Panama," "Drop Dead Legs" and "Romeo Delight."

Then he downshifted a bit with "Little Dreamer," a slow-burning semi-ballad from 1978's Van Halen. According to SetList.fm it was the first time Roth had performed the song as a solo artist since 2003. He played it as a member of Van Halen as recently as 2008.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

If the set list reports are true, Roth also performed a cover of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind." We haven't found video of that yet but trust me I'll be looking for it all weekend, it sounds like one of those ideas that would either crash or soar spectacularly.

Read More: How David Lee Roth Really Left Van Halen

Roth and his band will perform next on Saturday, April 18 in Portland, Oregon. His tour - apparently named Don't Love Me, Rent Me - is currently scheduled to conclude June 20 in Milwaukee. You can see the complete tour schedule at his official website.

It's also possible he might turn up with Teddy Swims again at Coachella tonight, like he did last weekend.

Watch David Lee Roth Perform 'Panama'

Watch David Lee Roth Perform 'Ice Cream Man'

David Lee Roth April 16, 2026 Spokane, WA Set List:

1. "Panama"

2. "Drop Dead Legs"

3. "Romeo Delight"

4. "Little Dreamer"

5. Blues (acoustic)

6. "I'm the One"

7. "Dance the Night Away"

8. "Ice Cream Man"

9. "You Really Got Me"

10. "Jamie's Cryin'"

11. "Unchained"

12. "New York State of Mind" (Billy Joel cover) (!!!)

13. "Mean Street"

14. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love"

15. "Hot for Teacher"

16. "Everybody Wants Some!!"

17. "Jump"

via SetList.fm