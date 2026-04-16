Led Zeppelin's half decade of genre-bending musical success and remarkable rock-star excess had devolved into a web of tax problems, injury and drug abuse.

Faced with all of that, Led Zeppelin turned back toward their musical roots as they worked to complete the band's seventh album. Released in April 1976 in their native U.K., Presence was an urgent, hard-blues throwback in the very best of ways.

Critics may have felt they'd abandoned the sense of experimentalism that powered more recent albums but returning to the familiar may have been their only option. In some ways, everything was going wrong.

Why Led Zeppelin Struggled to Complete 'Presence'

They composed material for Presence in the U.S. and recorded in Germany, since Led Zeppelin had become tax exiles. Robert Plant was still recovering from a scary automobile crash in Greece, so he arrived for the sessions in a wheelchair.

When time grew short, Jimmy Page was forced into marathon sessions of dubbing and mixing. "Nobody else really came up with song ideas," he said in Light & Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page. "It was really up to me to come up with all the riffs, which is probably why [the songs were] guitar-heavy. But I don't blame anybody. We were all kind of down."

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, left, and Jimmy Page during a classic-era concert. (Laurance Ratner, WireImage) loading...

They suddenly faced a looming deadline: The Rolling Stones had booked the same Musicland studio in Munich. Led Zeppelin finished recording and mixing Presence in less than 20 days, the fastest any record had come together since Led Zeppelin's self-titled debut.

The Black and Blue-era Rolling Stones had their own issues, as auditions continued to replace Mick Taylor. At one point, Page spent 14 hours straight in the studio.

An Album Driven by 'Pure Anxiety and Emotion'

The results arrived like an uppercut. "Presence was pure anxiety and emotion," Page later told Rolling Stone. Led Zeppelin never again sounded this fiercely focused. Or this fierce, period.

"We didn't know if we'd ever be able to play in the same way again," Page added. "It might have been a very dramatic change, if the worst had happened to Robert. Presence is our best in terms of uninterrupted emotion."

READ MORE: Top 10 Most Head-Scratching Led Zeppelin Lyrics

Unfortunately, John Paul Jones also receded into the musical background. He was nearing a breakthrough on the Yamaha GX-1 synth, and that would define 1979's In Through the Out Door. In the meantime, however, his quieter demeanor served to hardened the album's edges.

Presence shipped gold in the U.K., and topped the U.S. chart a week later. But it remained a personal project, surrounded by so much emotion. Only two songs – "Achilles Last Stand" and "Nobody's Fault But Mine" – were ever performed onstage before Led Zeppelin's 1980 split.

Here's a song-by-song look back at this triple-platinum-selling crossroads of a record:

No. 7. "Candy Store Rock"

Led Zeppelin had been carrying around the seeds of this song since their Houses of the Holy dates. Back then, they'd dabble in an improvisation during "Over the Hills and Far Away" that now found a home as the middle section of the '50s-influenced "Candy Store Rock."

Plant's echo-heavy rockabilly approach is in tribute to Ral Donner, an unabashed Elvis Presley clone, and a needed moment of levity on such a serrated, brutally honest album. For Plant, it represented another kind of tussle with the fates.

"Against the odds, sitting in a fucking chair, pushed everywhere for months and months, we were still able to look the devil in the eye and say: 'We're as strong as you and stronger, and we should not only write, we should record,'" Plant told Creem at the time. "I took a very good, close scrutiny of myself and transcended the death vibe – and now I'm here again."

Though clearly an odd man out, "Candy Store Rock" ultimately points to the throwback sensibility that powered his succeeding post-Zeppelin projects like 1984's The Honeydrippers: Volume One and 2002's Dreamland.

No. 6. "Royal Orleans"

Six of the seven songs on Presence were composed by Plant and Page, while the rumbling stop-start "Royal Orleans" is credited to all four members. In Led Zeppelin: The 'Tight but Loose' Files, Page said moments like this "proved to us once and for all that there was no reason for us to split up. I can't think of many groups who have been going as long as we have, [and] who still have that spontaneity about them."

Lyrically, Plant returns to raucous times out on the concert trail, with a title that references a signature New Orleans inn located in French Quarter inn and a narrative that recounts a particularly salacious road story. "We rolled a joint or two, and I fell asleep and set fire to the hotel room, as you do," Jones later told Mojo, with a laugh. "And when I woke up, it was full of firemen!"

Still, there's something almost wistful in the retelling by a hobbled and homebound Plant.

No. 5. "Tea for One"

Led Zeppelin's self-titled debut found Page in firm control, as the band rekindled the purpose and fire of blues without resorting to the genre's basic structures. Same here, as Led Zeppelin end a hard-charging album in the only way they could: with a harrowing exploration into the depths of alienation while separated from family.

"I was just sitting in that wheelchair and getting morose," Plant later admitted. "'Tea for One' was very personal. I couldn't get back to the woman and children I loved. It was like, Is this rock ’n’ roll thing really anything at all?"

Loose early tries found Plant quoting Willie Dixon and Cab Calloway, before the band leveled it up into a menacing grind. That meant a return to brutally honest autobiographical themes, while a double-tracked Page amplified every anguished cry.

"All our pent-up energy and passion went into making it," Page said of Presence in Led Zeppelin: The 'Tight but Loose' Files. "That's why there was no acoustic material there. The mechanism was perfectly oiled. We started screaming in rehearsals and never stopped."

READ MORE: Four Ways Robert Plant Was Better Off Without Led Zeppelin

No. 4. "For Your Life"

John Bonham is front and center, unleashing monstrous but surprisingly limber polyrhythms on this heavy studio improv. With little unused material in hand, the narrative also dealt in the here and now. In fact, "For Your Life" was mostly arranged at Musicland, though it remained a furious attack on the now-empty excesses of the Los Angeles-area setting where Plant and Page composed the bulk of Presence.

Plant darkly references plasticine relationships and rampant drug use that were so widespread in the "city of the damned." He later described "For Your Life" as "a bitter treaty with rock 'n' roll." Page matches Plant's venomous attitude strum for angry strum.

No. 3. "Hots On for Nowhere"

One of the most hooky Led Zeppelin moments ever, "Hots On for Nowhere" also developed from an earlier scrap of an idea. Page's riff appeared on the then-unreleased "Walter's Walk," but otherwise the track was the product – both literally and figuratively – of time spent in Malibu.

Plant clearly felt abandoned during his time of convalescence, mentioning friends who "give me their shoulder" or (worse) "who will give me fuck all." No surprise that he'd subsequently describe Presence as "really like a cry of survival."

Page then quickly crafted a tough, if customary, solo – that is, until he unleashed an eye-popping twang in the middle, courtesy of the tremolo arm on a Lake Placid Stratocaster that was reportedly borrowed from Gene Parsons of the Byrds.

The song's odd time signature was refashioned for "Pride and Joy," from 1993's Coverdale/Page collaboration. Page also returned to "Hots On for Nowhere" during 2000s-era tour dates with the Black Crowes.

No. 2. "Nobody's Fault but Mine"

In the 1928 original, Blind Willie Johnson worried that his sightlessness would draw the wrath of God, since he'd been rendered unable to read the Bible. Plant and Page transformed "Nobody's Fault but Mine" into the stammering retelling of their own fall from grace.

If all of this sounds rather nostalgic, too, there's no indication in the music: Plant's positively vitriolic harmonica solo is anything but introspective. "'Nobody's Fault but Mine,'" he admitted in Jon Bream's Whole Lotta Led Zeppelin, "was very spiky – a lot of clinched teeth."

Meanwhile, Page seemed to have based this new arrangement on an acoustic version released in the late-'60s by the late John Renbourn. But he took things up a notch – actually several notches – by triple-tracking the intro, using a phaser while playing one guitar an octave higher. A song that can came off at times like a loose jam was actually a carefully constructed bit of choreography.

No. 1. "Achilles Last Stand"

Plant alluded to Zeppelin's tax-exile status in the song's opening line, the first hint at how autobiographical Presence would become: "It was an April morning when they told us we should go, and as I turned to you, you smiled at me, how could we say no."

He and Page had traveled to Morocco in the summer of 1975, drinking in exotic local settings and music that inspired the guitar parts – and some of Plant's more esoteric musings on this track. But Plant's working name for it ("The Wheelchair Song") served as a sad admission.

He also ultimately chose a title that winked at his car accident, which severely injured his ankle: Achilles, a hero of the Trojan War, was brought down by an arrow to the heel. A one-of-a-kind Led Zeppelin studio project was underway: "There won't be another album like it, put it like that," Plant told Circus. "It was a cry from the depths, the only thing that we could do."

Part of Page's brisk post-production work included piling up no less than six guitars on "Achilles Last Stand." "It was so focused," Page admitted to the Toronto Sun, "and it was defiant, if you like, to the set of circumstances."

In a rare spotlight moment, Jones also added a distinctive alembic eight-string bass line. But they all ended up chasing Bonham, whose eruptive drum work serves as the lead instrument for roughly the first half of "Achilles Last Stand." It's a crowning musical achievement that opened the door for the kind of shifting time signatures that would dominate the next wave of British heavy metal.

Led Zeppelin Albums Ranked Counting down every canonical Led Zeppelin album, from worst (relatively speaking, of course) to best. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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