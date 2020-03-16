Dave Grohl Says Canceling Foo Fighters Shows Was an Easy Decision

The Foo Fighters are moving April shows of their 2020 Van Tour as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Dave Grohl said he didn't hesitate to make the decision.

"Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?" Grohl said in a new Twitter post. "Well, playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when your health and safety is in jeopardy is another."

The Foo Fighters stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena will now be played on Dec. 5. Their Albuquerque date at Santa Ana Star Center moves to Dec. 3, and an Oklahoma City show at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been shifted to Dec. 1. Still to be announced are new dates for concerts originally set for April in Wichita, Kan., and Knoxville.

"We fuckin’ love you guys," Grohl added. "So, let’s do this right and rain-check shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise. Now, go wash your hands."

The Foo Fighters' follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold is set to arrive amid the band’s 25th anniversary. Grohl is promising an offbeat experience.

“It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done,” he said earlier this month. “There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Foo Fighters Rescheduled Van Tour 2020

12/1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena (from 4/16)

12/3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center (from 4/14)

12/5 – Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (from 4/12)

Still to be reset – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena (4/18); and Knoxville @ Thompson-Boling Arena (4/20)

