Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’

Greta Van Fleet have released the new song “Age of Machine” from their upcoming second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

Set for release on April 16, their new studio project is available for pre-order now. “Age of Machine” can be heard below.

“There are definitely Biblical references,” Josh Kiszka told Rolling Stone of the follow-up to 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army. “Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album. This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it – just like our own parallel universe, really. It’s an analogy."

He explained that there were “recurring themes” in his writing, while the subject of war was almost constant: “Sometimes there’s this idea that it’s for religious reasons, but then there’s industry — the war industry, I suppose," Kiszka said. "Then there’s this idea of when industry becomes the identity of society. What will become of humanity?”

Kiszka added that Greta Van Fleet wanted to create “something on the scale of a film score” for some time, but that they “didn’t think people would be ready. But being in music long enough, there’s more of a relationship that we have with people. I think that will help them understand this particular album – because it is a very sophisticated album. There is no doubt about it.”

He's said they went into these sessions believing Greta Van Fleet didn't have anything to prove anymore. “Honestly, the way that we approach our music is that we’re writing it for anybody who has any reason to listen to it,” Kiszka explained a year ago. “We’re creating something simply for the sake of making a work of art that we’re proud of, that we ourselves like to listen to.”

Listen to Greta Van Fleet's ‘Age of Machine’



