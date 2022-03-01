Greta Van Fleet Announce Fall North American Arena Tour

Greta Van Fleet announced a fall North American arena tour. The lengthy outing launches August 11 in Buffalo — the first of two opening dates for Metallica — and wraps Nov. 12 in Sacramento, Calif.

A fan presale for the headlining shows begins March 2, followed by a local venue presale on March 3 and a general sale on March 4 at noon local time. Fans can sign up for the presale at the Peaceful Army website.

Openers for various dates include the Pretty Reckless, Houndmouth, Crown Lands, Robert Finley, Fruit Bats, Durand Jones & the Indications and Hannah Wicklund. The fall dates follow the band’s sold-out spring Dreams in Gold tour, which opens March 10 in Kalamazoo, Mich., continuing with dates in Mexico, Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland and the U.K.

The upcoming shows support Greta Van Fleet’s second LP, 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate. Following the release of that album, the Darkness singer Justin Hawkins released "This Is How You Properly Critique Greta Van Fleet," a YouTube video detailing how he once dismissed them as a "tribute act" conjuring "a certain period of Led Zeppelin."

But after hearing Garden’s Gate, he changed his mind: “They look awesome and I feel like he’s using his voice in a slightly different way,” he said. “Now I listen I go, ‘Yeah, OK, these guys are heading somewhere.’ I don’t know what the second influence is — who’s got a hold of them and shaken that faux Led Zep out of them. But it’s working. … Hearing [Josh Kiszka] soar and hold a note over several bars — that’s what he wants to be doing. Because those are the things Robert Plant didn’t do.”

Greta Van Fleet Fall 2022 Tour

August 11- Highmark Stadium @ Buffalo, NY (with Metallica)

August 14 - PNC Park@ Pittsburgh, PA (with Metallica)

August 16 - Centre Videotron @ Quebec City, QC

August 18 - Centre Bell @ Montreal, QC

August 19 - Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON

August 22 - Canada Life Centre @ Winnipeg, MB

August 23 - Brandt Centre @ Regina, SK

August 26 - Scotiabank Saddledome @ Calgary, AB

August 27 - Rogers Place @ Edmonton, AB

August 29 - Prospera Place @ Kelowna, BC

August 30 - Rogers Arena @ Vancouver, BC

September 2 - Spokane Arena @ Spokane, WA

September 3 - ExtraMile Arena @ Boise, ID

September 20 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum @ Fort Wayne, IN

September 21 - Wells Fargo Arena @ Des Moines, IA

September 23 - Fargodome @ Fargo, ND

September 24 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center @ Sioux Falls, SD

September 27 - Huntington Center @ Toledo, OH

September 28 - Thompson-Boling Arena @ Knoxville, TN

September 30 - John Paul Jones Arena @ Charlottesville, VA

October 1 - PPL Center @ Allentown, PA

October 4 - SNHU Arena @ Manchester, NH

October 5 - MVP Arena @ Albany, NY

October 7 - Mohegan Sun Arena @ Uncasville, CT

October 8 - Cross Insurance Center @ Bangor, ME

October 18 - PNC Arena @ Raleigh, NC

October 19 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena @ Greenville, SC

October 21 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena @ Jacksonville, FL

October 22 - Hertz Arena @ Estero, FL

October 25 - Hard Rock Live @ Hollywood, FL

October 26 - Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

October 28 - Spectrum Center @ Charlotte, NC

October 29 - Legacy Arena at The BJCC @ Birmingham, AL

November 1 - Smoothie King Center @ New Orleans, LA

November 2 - Simmons Bank Arena @ Little Rock, AR

November 4 - Paycom Center @ Oklahoma City, OK

November 5 - AT&T Center @ San Antonio, TX

November 8 - Don Haskins Center @ El Paso, TX

November 9 - Tucson Arena @ Tucson, AZ

November 11 - Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA

November 12 - Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA