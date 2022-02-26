Metallica Perform First Concert of 2022: Photos, Set List, Video

Metallica played their first concert of 2022 in Las Vegas last night. The show was opened by Greta Van Fleet.

You can see our exclusive photos from the show below, as well as fan-filmed footage of the performance and the full set list.

When asked recently about their role as opening band, Greta Van Fleet's Sam Kiszka noted their approach: "I think really harnessing all of our energy to stand up to an act like Metallica that plays so loud with so much gusto," he told Consequence in 2021. "The reality is, we're nothing like Metallica. In some strange world, we are grouped in the same genre in a way, but there is no through-line between our music and their music. There's everything in between, so it creates kind of a very cool bill."

Metallica are currently scheduled to play a handful of dates in South America in April. The band is slated to play only two stadium shows in the U.S. this summer: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., this August.

Metallica and Greta Van Fleet Las Vegas 2022 Metallica and Greta Van Fleet Perform in Las Vegas, Feb. 25, 2022

A complete list of tour dates can be found on their website.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Seek and Destroy' Live on Feb. 25, 2022

Watch Metallica Perform 'Battery' Live on Feb. 25, 2022

Metallica, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Feb. 25, 2022

1. "Whiplash"

2. "Ride the Lightning"

3. "The Memory Remains"

4. "Seek & Destroy"

5. "Fuel"

6. "One"

7. "Sad but True"

8. "Moth Into Flame"

9. "Wherever I May Roam"

10. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

11. "Creeping Death"

12. "Fade to Black"

13. "Master of Puppets"

Encore:

14. "Battery"

15. "Nothing Else Matters"

16. "Enter Sandman"