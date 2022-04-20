Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka Apologizes for Indigenous Clothing

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka has penned an apology to Indigenous fans for culturally appropriating clothing worn onstage.

Fans of the band recently had taken up a #SpeakUpGVF hashtag online, calling for the singer to address the issue, as well as delete particular photos Kiszka had posted in 2017 showing him dressed in "copies of sacred Indigenous wear."

Kiszka has now posted his regrets to Instagram.

“To our Indigenous fans, I see you,” he wrote. “I’ve taken time to listen and gather my thoughts. My appreciation for Indigenous culture is bigger than myself. I recognize the harm that ignorance can have on marginalized communities, something I’d never want to perpetuate. Hate, disrespect and prejudice of any kind are not welcome in this community. As I’ve come into adulthood, I’ve been able to grow and learn. This growth has not stopped and will not stop here.”

Kiszka is not Native American, though he noted that the Chippewa tribe, an Indigenous people with populations in the northern Midwest and Canada, "had a particularly profound impact on my life, having been exposed to their ceremonies and customs during my early years growing up in Michigan. I have made a charitable donation [to] the First Nations Development Institute to help keep Indigenous traditions like theirs alive and well. Should you want to support with me, please visit firstnations.org."

Greta Van Fleet recently postponed their entire U.S. spring tour while their guitarist, Jake Kiszka, recovered from a case of pneumonia that required hospitalization. They're now scheduled to return to the stage on April 27, when they will open for Metallica in Santiago, Chile.